Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.