Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 46.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

