KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KPT. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of KPT traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.72. 41,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.86. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$104.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7922528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

