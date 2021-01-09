KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. 183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.72% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.