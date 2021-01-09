Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRYS. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 179,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,027. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $70.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.