KushCo (KSHB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th. Analysts expect KushCo to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. KushCo has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. On average, analysts expect KushCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KushCo stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KushCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

