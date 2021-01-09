Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $242.37 million and approximately $108.71 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

