L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.14 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

