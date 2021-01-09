L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96. L Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

LB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.85.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

