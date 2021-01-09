L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,535. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in L Brands by 454.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

