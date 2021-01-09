Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 1-Year High at $220.00

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 1533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

