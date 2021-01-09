Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ LSBK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

