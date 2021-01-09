Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

