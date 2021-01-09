Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $519.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $472.00 to $519.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.63. 1,441,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.57 and its 200 day moving average is $382.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $522.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

