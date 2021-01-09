Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 185.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $7,535,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.