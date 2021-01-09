Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.19.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 49.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

