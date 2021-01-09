LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

NYSE:LCII opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $176,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in LCI Industries by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LCI Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.