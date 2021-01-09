LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $146.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

