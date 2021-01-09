Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LII. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.64.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.92. 168,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,000. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.