LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Raised to $260.00 at Truist

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target upped by Truist from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

