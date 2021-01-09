Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post sales of $158.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.23 million and the lowest is $154.44 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $608.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.97 million to $616.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $656.48 million, with estimates ranging from $638.29 million to $678.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 835,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $120.87.

Life Storage shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

