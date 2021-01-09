Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.92.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$86.12 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

