Lightstreams (PHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,578.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,578.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.45 or 0.02796723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,051,116 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

