Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 1,285,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,131.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 370,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

