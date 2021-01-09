Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

