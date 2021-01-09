Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.