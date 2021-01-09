Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

LQDA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

