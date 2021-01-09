LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.23

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.23 and last traded at $80.23, with a volume of 4390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,751 shares of company stock worth $13,488,178 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LiveRamp by 433.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

