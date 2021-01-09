Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.