LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $2.13 on Friday. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

