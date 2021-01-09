LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Tops $7.31 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $11,123.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009681 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00019796 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

