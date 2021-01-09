Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.05 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

