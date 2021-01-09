Loop Capital Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $125.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

