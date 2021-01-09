Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.92. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.