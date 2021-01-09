L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. 61,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

