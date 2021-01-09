L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

LRLCY opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

