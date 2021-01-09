LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $3.98. LSB Industries shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 218,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.84.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

