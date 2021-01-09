Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 127.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,470.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.