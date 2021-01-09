Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 7,701,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,210. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

