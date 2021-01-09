LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. 2,257,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

