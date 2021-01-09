M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE:MHO traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 381,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $49.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

