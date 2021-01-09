Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE CLI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

