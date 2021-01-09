Macquarie Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.17.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $360.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

