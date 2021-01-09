Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have commented on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 679,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 543,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 418,476 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,574. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

