Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGS. BidaskClub raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

