MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

MX stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $568.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $10,063,750. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

