Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $19.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,850. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Research analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,554 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

