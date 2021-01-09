Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MPFRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of MPFRF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

