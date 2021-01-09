Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.04.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

