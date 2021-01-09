Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report sales of $746.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $815.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $141.14. The company had a trading volume of 227,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.